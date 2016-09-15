Parking fines date back two decades in Marlborough

SUPPLIED A driver who illegally parked in 1992 is still being chased for $10.

A $10 parking fine from 1992 is still giving court staff in Marlborough the runaround.

The 24-year-old parking penalty is one of 17 fines from the 1990s the Marlborough District Council is still chasing through the courts.

The whereabouts of the offending driver remains a mystery.

Council finance and information supervisor David Craig said it was in the hands of the Ministry of Justice.

"Whether they can't locate the person or what, I don't know."

The 1992 infringement pre-dated the council's computer system, so Craig had little information about it.

However, if the mystery driver was tracked down, he or she could still feel the full force of the law.

Ministry collections manager Bryre Patchell said tactics such as seizing and selling property, making compulsory deductions from a person's income or bank account, and issuing arrest warrants could be used to collect fines once they entered the justice system.

There was no minimum debt level that needed to be met before enforcement action took place.

If the person had gone overseas, or had provided out-of-date contact details, it could be hard to collect the fine, he said.

However, the ministry always sought payment in full in the first instance.

"In some circumstances, the remittal of the fine is considered the most appropriate action. Examples can include if a person dies [or] a company is in liquidation."

An August report released by the Marlborough District Council showed 8043 unpaid fines in total were lodged with the courts, totalling more than $1.1 million.

Once the fines were paid 90 per cent of the fines and all of the court costs were returned to the council, Craig said.

The council had to accept the length of time it took for the fines to go through the legal process.

"We all know how difficult it is to get money from people who don't want to pay," he said.

Nine people owed more than $600 in total in Marlborough for "inconsiderate parking", and there were more than 1000 outstanding infringements for parking on an expired meter.

Money was owing for 39 different kinds of parking offences, dogs attacking people, littering offences and contravening abatement notices.

The single most expensive fine in the report was $8377, for knowingly using a building which had an inadequate means of a fire escape.

- The Marlborough Express