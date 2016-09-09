Man's body found on Auckland's northwestern motorway

The serious crash unit was investigating what happened.
A man's body has been found on Auckland's northwestern motorway, State Highway 16, near Grey Lynn.

Police were investigating after the body was spotted on the motorway's eastbound lane just before 10pm on Thursday.

Police, the fire service and St John Ambulance were all called to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

"I can advise that we were in attendance, we didn't transport anybody and the patient was deceased at the scene."

Police said enquiries were ongoing and the serious crash unit was also investigating.

Police did not give further information about what might have occurred.

The incident closed the eastbound lane temporarily but police said traffic was moving freely on Friday morning.

