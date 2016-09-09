Wild weather set to ease as icy southerly clears, but travel headaches continue

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ. The weather is set to improve throughout the day.

Ferocious weather across much of the country is set to ease on Friday, but there may be more bad weather yet to come for parts of the East Coast.

What's the weather like in your patch? Send tips, photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

And travellers still face headaches, with the Desert Road and Lewis Pass remaining closed on Friday morning.

GEORGIA CANDLER/SUPPLIED The snowy road through Arthur's Pass on Thursday night.

The improving weather follows a day of snow, hail, heavy rain and massive wind gusts that brought down power lines in Canterbury and the Wellington region.

READ MORE: Winter blast: Storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain

MONIQUE FORD A wintry blast brought snow, hail and powerful winds, causing havoc for travellers and motorists.

MetService said a strong, cold southerly over the North Island and northern South Island should clear on Friday, with gales reducing.

Snow continued to fall overnight in the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, and MetService warned winds there may strengthen again on Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

The conditions would likely make driving difficult in those areas, and cause distress to livestock.

The forecaster warned overnight that gales could approach warning strength in coastal parts of Canterbury, Kaikoura, Tararua District, Hawke's Bay, southern Taranaki and Whanganui until early Friday morning.

Large coastal swells across the country were expected to ease during the day on Friday.

A warning for heavy snow in Canterbury and Marlborough was lifted late on Thursday night.

A strong wind advisory was issued for Hauraki Gulf in the early hours of Friday morning, with MetService advising boaties of southerly winds gusting up to 40 knots.

TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS CONTINUE

The Desert Road (State Highway 1) remained closed between Rangipo and Waiouru early on Friday morning due to snow.

Motorists were advised to detour via State Highways 46, 47 and 49, adding a delay of about 40 minutes to their journey.

In the South Island, Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) remained closed between Hanmer Turnoff and Springs Junction due to snow and ice on the road.

All Interislander ferry sailings scheduled for Friday had been cancelled amid sea swells on Thursday.

Train services in Wellington remained on weather watch on Friday morning, with the potential for some services to be disrupted, with buses operating in their place.

- Stuff