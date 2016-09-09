Auckland Harbour Bridge jumper Alaric Eccleston troubled but a 'good dude'

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Alaric Eccleston died after jumping from the Auckland Harbour Bridge following a police chase.

The man who died after a police chase through Auckland has been remembered as a "caring and funny guy" whose life changed drastically after he went to prison.

Alaric Eccleston, 31, died on Thursday after leaping from the highest point of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

That followed a chase involving multiple police cars, the police boat and helicopter.

Inspector Trevor Beggs said police would review the pursuit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been advised.

Police officers pulled Eccleston from the water and performed CPR on him but he was pronounced dead.

​Eccleston's longtime friend Walter Potini spoke out on Friday, saying he was "heartbroken" over Eccleston's death.

"I knew my friend Alaric for quite a long time ... he was more of a brother to me," he said.

"To be really honest, before he went to prison, he was just a good dude and loved drinking and having a good time."

Eccleston was accused of attacking his 70-year-old landlord in 2009 and served a four-year sentence for aggravated robbery.

He began to "unleash his bad side" after leaving prison, Potini said.

"Honestly he ain't a bad guy at all, he just went through a lot in his life and he was totally messed up."

Eccleston's behaviour was largely driven by his problems with drugs and alcohol, Potini said.

Another friend, who did not want to be named, said Eccleston "totally changed" after going to prison.

He had hurt a lot of people but was ultimately a "good person" at heart, he said.

In January this year, Eccleston was sentenced for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving recklessly causing injury, possession of cannabis and failing to stop when signalled by a police officer, NZME reported.

He was sentenced to home detention but cut his ankle bracelet off in April and went on the run, police said.

He had active warrants out for his arrest for allegedly assaulting someone using the butt of a firearm.

The chase began on the North Shore on Thursday morning after police received a notification that Eccleston had stolen a car and money from a woman in Orewa, north Auckland.

Inspector Trevor Beggs said the chase continued through the suburbs of Parnell and Newmarket before being abandoned because of the risk to members of the public.

Parnell resident Julie Yallop said she saw Eccleston drive towards St Stephens Avenue's dead-end, chased by three police cars, then "spin around and screech out of there again".

"It's just unbelievable that three police cars couldn't stop him in a cul-de-sac," she said.

"I just felt sad when I heard he'd later died - even though he might have been a baddy, he was also somebody's son."

She described Eccleston as "absolutely focused at the steering wheel."

The police Eagle helicopter observed the car from the air as it travelled through Mt Eden and Mt Albert and then onto the northwestern motorway.

The pursuit resumed as Eccleston travelled back towards the North Shore.

At the top of the harbour bridge, he stopped his car, ran from the vehicle and immediately jumped over the railing.

Beggs said police would review the pursuit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been advised.

- Stuff