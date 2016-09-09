Serious crash in Rotorua

BENN BATHGATE/FAIRFAX NZ American tourists were involved in a crash in Rotorua on Friday morning.

A motorcyclist has been left seriously injured after colliding with a vehicle believed to be driven by American tourists in Rotorua.

The crash happened around 9.30am at the intersection of Rotokawa Rd, turning into Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua.

It is understood tourists, from America, were driving the car that collided with a motorbike.

BENN BATHGATE/FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Rotokawa Rd, turning into Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua.

Witness Hayley McAdams described seeing the rider go flying up in the air.

"We thought he was dead," she said.

"But then I heard him screaming so I knew he wasn't dead."

She had been told that the tourists had missed the turn-off to Rotorua Airport and were turning around to head in that direction when the crash occurred.

Bay of Plenty police Senior Sergeant Malcolm Collins was unable to confirm specific of the crash as traffic staff were still on site.

He said the motorcyclist had "come off second best" in the collision with the red SUV.

An ambulance had transported the man to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

There were no reported injuries to the people in the SUV.

