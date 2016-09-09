'Phantom' 5.3 Otago earthquake was caused by separate event
Otago has been "hit" by a phantom earthquake.
Geonet issued an alert for a severe 5.3 quake 30km southeast of Roxburgh but removed the report after a separate event was recorded halfway to Antarctica.
The actual earthquake occurred near Macquarie Island, around 1,900km southwest of New Zealand. It had a magnitude of 6.7 and a depth of 10km.
The activity comes a week after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand's East Cape, causing a series of aftershocks.
- Stuff
