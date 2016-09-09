Fire crews rescue dog fallen off cliff

FAIRFAX NZ Fire crews have rescued a dog from a cliff at Waihi Beach.

A casual walk in a seaside park morphed into a frantic drama when a dog owner's pooch tumbled off a cliff.

Fire crews, including a specialist line rescue team, were called to help the dog owner at the northern end of Waihi Beach on Friday.

The dog owner phoned for help in a "hysterical" state at 11am.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the dog went off a cliff while walking in Pohutukawa Park.

Three fire crews from Athenree, Waihi and Waihi Beach attended.

This included a specialist line rescue team who managed to pluck the dog to safety.

Phillips said the dog was now being walked out with the owner.

In 2015, Zac the poodle spent 10 hours at the bottom of a cliff at Waihi Beach after tumbling off the tip of the Bowentown end.

A dog became trapped on a ledge 30 metres above sea level.

Zac managed to escape unscathed after being propelled to safety by a specialised trained mine rescue team.

