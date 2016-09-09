Party violence disrupts Christchurch Boys' High School student's rugby career

A promising teen rugby player will serve five months' community detention after smashing a bottle over a man's head, despite a High Court appeal bid.

While at a party on September 12, 2015, Jackson Phillip Lynskey-Reid got in a fight that another man tried to stop.

Lynskey-Reid hit the man over the back of the head with a bottle. The man was treated in Christchurch Hospital for a wound near his neck, a cut on his ear and bruising to his head. He received internal and external stitches.

The Christchurch 17-year-old was convicted on a charge of wounding with intent to injure. Alongside his community detention he was ordered to pay $10,000 he offered in emotional harm reparation.

Lynskey-Reid said his actions were self-defence. He said the man "was coming towards me aggressively" and he was "worried [the victim] might hit me".

He sought a discharge without conviction in the High Court on August 23.

Offenders can be granted a discharge without conviction if the consequences were "out of proportion" to the offence.

Lynskey-Reid's lawyer, Josh Lucas, told Justice Rachel Dunningham the sentencing judge failed to sufficiently consider Lynskey-Reid's age, guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

The judge was dismissive of the impact of a conviction on his future rugby career.

Lynskey-Reid played for the Christchurch Boys' High School (CBHS) second XV.

His team manager, Keith Laidlaw, said he had "an uncanny ability to the right thing at the right time on the rugby field".

"His talents could take him right to the top," Laidlaw said.

Lynskey-Reid was recently accepted into the Old Boys' Colts Development Programme, which would tour Argentina in 2018.

Dunningham dismissed Lynskey-Reid's request.

She said the "positive impression" she had of Lynskey-Reid and his willingness to front up to the charges did not detract from his crime.

"I am satisfied that all those issues [raised by Lucas] were considered by the judge and I do not differ from his conclusion that this was a serious incident.

"It seems the defendant was the only person in the disturbance who chose to use a weapon."

She said Lynskey-Reid's age was "only one issue to consider".

"I accept that for an upstanding young man such as Mr Lynskey-Reid, the taint of a conviction will be a significant adverse consequence in itself," Dunningham said.

She acknowledged travel associated with Lynskey-Reid's rugby career would be "difficult, if not impossible, in the short term".

"That said, I do not consider these are consequences which are out of proportion to the gravity of the offending.

"The offending was moderately serious and the consequences will be proportionately moderately serious."

- Stuff