Two properties threatened as shelter belt burns in Bay of Plenty

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Fire crews responding to shelter belt fire.

Bay of Plenty firefighters are battling to protect two properties from a fire that's skipping along a shelter belt.

The Fire Service was called at 2.30pm on Friday to Te Tumu Road, Paengaroa, 30 kilometres east of Tauranga.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said crews from Maketu and Te Puke and a water tanker from Greerton responded.

"It's about 200 metres long, the fire is apparently still skipping along the shelter belt," Phillips said.

- Stuff