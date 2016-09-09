Tourist vows to stop driving after Akaroa crash

A tourist in Canterbury has banned himself from driving, after he forgot which side of the road to drive on and crashed into a local.

The man, from California in the United States, was driving on Onuku Rd near Akaroa, on the Banks Peninsula.

He made a U-turn, but forgot to move back to the left lane, driving for some time on the right-hand side of the road.

"He's come back on the wrong side of the road, not realising he's on the wrong side until a car comes towards him," Senior Constable Anita Osborne said.

"Fortunately it's a very quiet, rural road."

Both cars were travelling at low speed. Neither driver was seriously injured.

It was unusual for such crashes in the tourism off-season, Osborne said.

The remorseful tourist cancelled his rental car agreement and vowed not to drive for the rest of his time in New Zealand.

He was also given a ticket.

"He was very apologetic.... he was shaken up," Osborne said.

The man he hit had a bruise on his arm and was upset that his car had to be fixed, but was otherwise uninjured.

