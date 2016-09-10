Wellington students stuck on Mt Ruapehu come down mountain

Supplied This tractor nicknamed, Kermit, will be used to help get two Wellington school groups off Tukino Skifield on Mt Ruapehu's eastern slopes on Saturday.

A group of students stranded on Mt Ruapehu have returned to the bottom of the mountain.

The group of about 80, including students and staff from Wellington High School and St Bernard's School, came off the mountain shortly after 2pm.

They became stranded at the top of Mt Ruapehu's eastern slopes after poor weather on Thursday. The weather is overcast but still on the mountain today.

Supplied Outside Tukino Lodge, Mt Ruapehu, earlier this week.

Tukino Skifield ski patroller Laura Mitchell said it took most of the morning to clear the access road of snow in preparation for their departure.

The entire party was accommodated on top of the mountain.

SUE GRAHAM / TUKINO SKIFIELD Stranded Wellington students pass the time by digging snowcaves at Tukino Skifield, Mt Ruapehu.

Tukino Skifield manager Sue Graham said the party were safe and enjoyed their extra time on the slopes, and had a sleep-in before tidying their accommodation and leaving.

"They've been having a great time ... they've played a lot of board games, chatting, playing music ... digging forts and having snowball fights."

She said all accommodation was right on the skifield, unlike nearby Ohakune where people can stay in the town and drive up to the mountain each day.

Richard Mays Wellington High School students are stuck on Mount Ruapehu.

Graham said 20cm of snow fell on Wednesday, followed by another 5cm on Thursday.

Conditions have been hampered by strong wind drifts preventing the four-wheel drive access road from being cleared enough to get people out.

"The wind has been so bad, we can clear the road, but it'll blow straight back in. It would be just like trying to take sand away from a bank – it just keeps falling back in."

St Bernard's School principal, Andrew Pozniak, said his students went up on Monday for what was meant to be a four-day stay.

The skifield's tractor nicknamed 'Kermit' was used to clear snow of its access road.

- Stuff