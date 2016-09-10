Wellington students stuck on Mt Ruapehu coming down later today

A group of students stranded on Mt Ruapehu will be able to leave the mountain in the next few hours.

Tukino Skifield management have started to clear the road of snow, and are hoping they will all be off the mountain by 1pm at the latest.

The group of about 80, including students and staff from Wellington High School and St Bernard's School, became stranded at the top of Mt Ruapehu's eastern slopes after poor weather on Thursday.

The entire party has been accommodated on top of the mountain.

Tukino Skifield manager Sue Graham said the party were safe and have enjoyed their extra time on the slopes.

"There all still actually having a bit of a sleep-in.

"They've been having a great time ... they've played a lot of board games, chatting, playing music ... digging forts and having snowball fights."

She said the students would finish tidying their accommodation later this morning, before coming down the mountain.

"When you've got a group of kids up there they tend to leave a bit of a trail behind them."

She said all accommodation is right on the skifield, unlike nearby Ohakune where people can stay in the town and drive up to the mountain each day.

Graham said 20cm of snow fell on Wednesday, followed by another 5cm on Thursday.

Conditions have been hampered by strong wind drifts preventing the four-wheel drive access road from being cleared enough to get people out.

"The wind has been so bad, we can clear the road, but it'll blow straight back in. It would be just like trying to take sand away from a bank – it just keeps falling back in."

St Bernard's School principal, Andrew Pozniak, said his students went up on Monday for what was meant to be a four-day stay.

The skifield's tractor nicknamed 'Kermit' will be used to clear snow of its access road.

