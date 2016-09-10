Earthquake hits north of Marlborough Sounds

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled the lower North Island and upper South Island .

Geonet reported the earthquake struck shortly after 10am on Saturday about 55km north of French Pass in the Marlborough Sounds and at a depth of 80km. 

Wellingtonians and Nelsonians reported feeling the short jolt. 

Steve Wells in Wellington said on Twitter that the earthquake opened up a crack in his concrete garage floor.

