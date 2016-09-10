Earthquake hits north of Marlborough Sounds

GeoNet The location of the earthquake which struck this morning.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled the lower North Island and upper South Island .

Geonet reported the earthquake struck shortly after 10am on Saturday about 55km north of French Pass in the Marlborough Sounds and at a depth of 80km.

Wellingtonians and Nelsonians reported feeling the short jolt.

Steve Wells in Wellington said on Twitter that the earthquake opened up a crack in his concrete garage floor.

Felt like an #eqnz in Wellington - enough to make my coffee slosh a wee bit. — Jess B (@jesscabah) September 9, 2016

Oh, good morning trembly wellington #eqnz — Rachel Thomas (@rachjthomas) September 9, 2016 My heater started rattling well before I felt that #eqnz. Nice early warning system there. — B (@flaminandromeda) September 9, 2016

- Stuff