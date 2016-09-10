Earthquake hits north of Marlborough Sounds
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled the lower North Island and upper South Island .
Geonet reported the earthquake struck shortly after 10am on Saturday about 55km north of French Pass in the Marlborough Sounds and at a depth of 80km.
Wellingtonians and Nelsonians reported feeling the short jolt.
Steve Wells in Wellington said on Twitter that the earthquake opened up a crack in his concrete garage floor.
Felt like an #eqnz in Wellington - enough to make my coffee slosh a wee bit.— Jess B (@jesscabah) September 9, 2016
Oh, good morning trembly wellington #eqnz— Rachel Thomas (@rachjthomas) September 9, 2016
My heater started rattling well before I felt that #eqnz. Nice early warning system there.— B (@flaminandromeda) September 9, 2016
- Stuff
