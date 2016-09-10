Aucklanders faced up to 18 hour Orcon internet outage

Orcon customers on Auckland's North Shore were without internet for up to 16 hours.

Orcon customers in Auckland's North Shore faced more than 18 hours without phone or internet services following an outage on Friday.

The outage was noted on Orcon's website at 4.30pm on Friday and was not resolved until around 10.40am on Saturday.

The site said only customers in Torbay and the Hibiscus Coast were affected, but it appeared the outage struck more widely.

Angry customers commented online about shoddy customer service and their lengthy wait to be reconnected.

"No joy in Albany Northshore. Time to change ISP," Farzan Qureshi said.

An Orcon representative said they could not comment and directed Stuff to the Chorus call-line - which was not answered.

- Stuff