Snowy South Island ride for Scooter Safari riders

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Mike O'Connell, dressed rather daringly as a Poke Ball, sets off around Ruapuna track.

Adorned in colourful helmets and crazy costumes, more than 200 people rode from one coast of the South Island to the other to raise money for the Cancer Society.

This year's Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari had special significance as a memorial for the man it was originally started to raise funds for.

The now bi-annual safari took place on Saturday, its fifth outing since beginning in 2009, and paid tribute to its original benefactor, who lost his battle with bowel cancer last year.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Andrew Turley, left, and Laurie Payne dressed as American cops for the scooter safari event.

Organiser Jayne Rattray said it was her husband and a group of friends who originally intended to take the trip, simply as a fun outing between several friends who worked as engineers for Air New Zealand.

Rattray said the event had a record number of registrations with about 250 people scootering from Christchurch, over the snowy Southern Alps to Hokitika, on the West Coast.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ About 250 people participated in the Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari to raise money for cancer sufferers.

The 250 kilometre route is not "for the faint hearted", Rattray said.

"It is designed to be the coldest, longest, hardest, most gruelling and uncomfortable test of endurance on a city scooter to raise money and awareness for cancer sufferers."

Among the participants were Jim Lilley and his 2-year-old jack russell and bichon frise cross dog Biggles.

Lilley's wife Cathy died of breast cancer in 2008 and Lilley has completed three scooter safaris since.

He built a side car, which Biggles loves to sit in.

"Biggles would never miss out on a ride," Lilley said earlier this year.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $600,000.

This year's fundraising total is sitting at just over $170,000.

Starting at Ruapuna Motorsport Park with several laps around the track, participants then set off towards the mountains, taking State Highway 73 to Hokitika.

Donations can still be made at scootersafari.co.nz or facebook.com/scootersafari ​

