Soldiers of all nations, including Kiwis, committed war crimes during Somme, author says

Alexander Turnbull Library Kiwi troops fighting at the Battle of the Somme.

In the lead up to one of the most appalling battles in history, a Scottish major told Kiwi troops to "stick the bayonet in" when German troops surrendered.

The Battle of the Somme in World War I was hell on Earth, and author Hugh Sebag-Montefiore, who recently published a book about the conflict, said soldiers of all nations committed war crimes, including Kiwis.

"There are a six or seven other accounts of what we call war crimes being committed by New Zealanders. Once again, I must repeat, New Zealanders were not the only people doing this," the author told Radio New Zealand on Saturday.

Stuff.co.nz Robert Holland Taylor's diary of the Battle of Flers-Courcelette is read by Ryan R. McIntyre.

Information about the Scottish major had come from New Zealander Captain Lindsay Inglis, later a Major General in the New Zealand army.

"He (the Scottish major) said we don't want prisoners, we have to feed prisoners, what we have to do is kill Germans: the only good German, is a dead German," Sebag-Montefiore said.

When the "snivelling cowards" threw up their hands, that was an opportunity to "stick the bayonet in", the Scot had said.

The man also told the troops that the Germans were all dirty waiters and killing them by stabbing them in the throat with a fork was a fitting end.

Sebag-Montefiore quoted one account from the battle about a German on his knees with his hands above his head.

"A young chap, a New Zealander, walked up to him gazed at him for a few seconds and then deliberately, at three-yards distance, pushed out his rifle and blew the Hun's head practically off," the writer had said.

This year is the centenary of the battle fought on either side of the River Somme in northern France.

According to New Zealand History, the first day of the battle - July 1, 1916 - was the worst day in British military history, with 19,000 men killed and 38,000 wounded.

The New Zealand Division joined the battle in mid-September, and by the time the battle was over on November 18, up to 1.2 million men from all sides had been killed or wounded.

