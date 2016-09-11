Daughter of Kiwi who died in World Trade Centre attacks says 'our loss was a national loss'

Sonali Beaven lost her father, environmental lawyer Alan, in the September 11 terrorist attack.

The daughter of a New Zealander who was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks plans to dedicate her life to helping children who suffer traumatic events.

Sonali Beaven was just five years old when father Alan died when Flight 93 crashed into the woods in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Now 20, and studying at Santa Clara University in California, Sonali said the high-profile nature of 9/11 made it difficult for counsellors to understand what she had gone through.

"I saw suffering, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a failure of many to cope with these problems," she wrote for a CNN series called The 9/11 children: What can they teach us?

BRENDAN MCDERMID A woman places her hand over a name on the memorial at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum this week.

"Our loss was a national loss and in that, a lot of individual identity and pain was ignored. I felt that not many therapists I saw could understand that. I commend everyone for the rage and grief that they felt on our behalf. But I now have learned the value in claiming my own loss and I want to help people feel that power and relief."

Sonali said she hoped to use her experience of losing a parent to help others and become an adolescent clinical psychologist.

"I want to be a person (children) feel safe confiding in."

MARK MAKELA A sign welcomes families of Flight 93 passengers at the $60m National Memorial, which officially opened in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2015.

She said her "life's ambitions are centred on what I witnessed in the aftermath of 9/11"

"My loss is central to my identity. I lost my father when I was 5 and have spoken to the media, listened to teachers colloquially discuss 9/11 in class, and heard countless words of hate and fear in response ever since. In a sense each choice I've made since that day has been crafted by my experience.

Sonali told CNN she was determined not to let the hate that was the root cause of her father's death to define her life.

Alan Beaven's widow Kimi Beaven, pictured with Sonali Beaven in 2006.

"Because of my loss and the nature of my loss, I choose love and life every day. Because of my father and the other passengers, I can't let fear limit me. I have to take today and every day and try to improve the world we live in and spread the ideology of love. We would not have lost our loved ones if not for commonplace hate and violence, and my life's commitment, as a result, must be to improve that. I have become a person who values compassion and knowledge and that is a direct result of my loss.

"We would not have lost our loved ones if not for commonplace hate and violence, and my life's commitment, as a result, must be to improve that. I have become a person who values compassion and knowledge and that is a direct result of my loss."

Alan Beaven, an environmental lawyer, is believed to be part of a group who stormed the cockpit and saw the terrorists fail in their mission to hit their intended target, thought to be the White House.

PETER MORGAN / REUTERS An American flag flies near the base of the destroyed World Trade Center after planes crashed into each of the two towers, causing them to collapse in New York, U.S. on September 11, 2001.

The family would later learn that Beaven's remains were found in the cockpit of the United Airlines plane, and his voice heard on the black box. Beaven was portrayed in the 2006 film Flight 93 by actor Simon Poland.

Sonali, whose mother Kimi was Alan's second wife, added: "My loss was public and national, which definitely has its implications.

"The world grieved for my loss and will not forget. I am fortunate in that way because so many lost are forgotten. But it wasn't until I was 17 that I realised how personal what I had gone through was, too. I had to grieve my personal loss and remember the individual identity of my father in order to release the national grief I felt. It can be challenging to have such a traumatic experience documented and normalised in conversation. This is how my experience, our experience, is different. At no point was this just about us and what we had lost, and this is profound and yet so crippling."

Photographers Alan Beaven who was killed in the crash of Flight 93 on September 11.

Alan Beaven's brother Ralph still lives in Auckland.

- Sunday Star Times