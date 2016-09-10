Taranaki police on the hunt for missing man

Central District Police Leighton Johnson is wanted for arrest.

Information on missing Taranaki man has police asking for answers.

Leighton Johnson has a warrant for arrest and police have turned to social media for help.

About 3pm, Central District Police posted to Facebook asking for assistance to find Johnson.

It is unknown why Johnson is wanted in custody or where he might be.

Police asked the public to contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, a local police station or through a private Facebook message.

Stuff