Four wheel drive crash in Queenstown district leaves one dead, two injured
A man has died after being thrown from a four-wheel drive vehicle when it rolled while travelling on an off-road track in the Queenstown Lakes District this afternoon.
The crash happened at around 3.45pm off the Makarora-Lake Hawea Road near Wanaka on Saturday.
Two other people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local medical centre.
A fourth person in the vehicle was not injured.
The serious crash unit is investigating.
- Stuff