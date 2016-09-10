Four wheel drive crash in Queenstown district leaves one dead, two injured

FAIRFAX NZ Queenstown police are investigating a four-wheel drive crash that killed a man on Saturday afternoon.

A man has died after being thrown from a four-wheel drive vehicle when it rolled while travelling on an off-road track in the Queenstown Lakes District this afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3.45pm off the Makarora-Lake Hawea Road near Wanaka on Saturday.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local medical centre.

A fourth person in the vehicle was not injured.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

- Stuff