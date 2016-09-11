Girl, 11, hit by car as she rides motorbike near Invercargill

JOHN HAWKINS/FAIRFAX NZ Thomsons Crossing on SH6 South of Winton in Southland.

An 11-year-old girl who was "playing around" on a motorbike near Invercargill is now in hospital after being hit by a car.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thompsons Crossing Rd West, near Winton, shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday after the girl's 50cc bike was clipped by another vehicle as she rode out of a paddock.

The girl was rushed to Starship Hospital in Auckland on Saturday where she will receive ongoing specialist care. "She's not in a good way," a police spokesman said.

The girl was taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious head and leg injuries, before being transferred to Starship Hospital.

Residents who lived near the crash site said the girl lived in a tight-knit community.

A Thompsons Crossing Rd resident said the girl was on the mend.

"It was just a total accident."

The girl was not doing work on the farm at the time, but was just playing around, he said.

Lochiel School principal Geoff Foster said the girl was a student at the school.

Foster said he had not heard much on the girl's condition on Sunday.

He was looking out for the family and how they were getting on, Foster said.

The crash was believed to have happened 200m west of the crossing with State Highway 6. Federated Farmers Southland provincial president Allan Baird said on Sunday morning he was unaware of the crash, but it came as "devastating news".

"Kids grow up quite quickly [on the farm] and enjoy the freedom and open spaces of living rural, so events like this knock you back and we have to start again to see how we can learn from this and do better," Baird said.

"We climb trees, we ride motorbikes – it's all part of that induction into understanding nature."

Living and working on a farm required "a level of confidence", but Baird said it essential parents educated their children about farm safety, particularly around machinery.

"It's about education on behalf of the parents, they know the hazards of their farm and they know where the children are able to ride."

He said Saturday's incident "reinforce[s] the need to show care and educate our children well about being on and near the road".

"It's devastating news to hear this has happened, and our thoughts do go out to the family."

- Stuff