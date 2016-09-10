Young girl sufferers serious injuries after crash near Invercargill
A child is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash north of Invercargill.
The girl, aged 11, was riding a 50cc motorcycle out of a paddock when it crashed with a car.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thompsons Crossing Rd West before 2.30pm on Saturday.
She was taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious head and leg injuries.
The rural road was closed for a short time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but has since been reopened, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
