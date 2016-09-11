Young girl suffers serious injuries after crash near Invercargill

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services rushed to the scene north of Invercargill where the child was seriously injured.

An 11-year-old girl has been left with critical injuries after she was clipped by a car as she rode her motorbike out of a paddock near Invercargill.

The girl was rushed to Starship Hospital in Auckland where she will receive ongoing specialist care. "She's not in a good way," a police spokesman said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thompsons Crossing Rd West, near WInton, shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday.

She was taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious head and leg injuries, before being transferred to Starship Hospital.

The rural road was closed for a short time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but later reopened, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents who lived near the crash said the girl lived in a tight-knit community. They did not want to comment further.

