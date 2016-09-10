Three lucky winners strike big in first division

Three very lucky people around the country will be jumping for joy after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Lynfield in Auckland, MyLotto to a player in Waikato and Kapiti Pak N Save in Paraparaumu.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and had rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the stores mentioned should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, said Lotto.

