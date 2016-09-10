Concern for missing man in Whanagrei with dementia

McRae Campbell, 75, was last seen just before 11am on Saturday.
An elderly man suffering from early stage dementia has gone missing from a rest home in Whangarei.

McRae Campbell, 75, was last seen standing by a bus stop just before 11am on Saturday at Cairnfield House on Jack St in Otangarei, Whangarei.

Campbell suffers a range of illnesses and requires medication daily.

Police have made a number of enquiries with his contacts without success.

It is possible he may be trying to make his way to Kaikohe to see family, said police.

If you see McRae Campbell or anyone else who you have concerns about, please call Whangarei Central Police Station on (09) 430 4500.

