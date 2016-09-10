Two people injuried after crash in south Auckland
One person is in a critical condition and another has suffered moderate injuries after a crash in south Auckland.
Emergency services rushed to the scene about 9.30pm on Saturday on Waiuku Rd, Waiuku where one car had rolled.
A police spokesman said initial reports said a person was trapped inside the wreckage, however this was unclear when fire services arrived.
One person suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter also responded to the incident.
Earlier, a child is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash north of Invercargill.
The girl, aged 11, was riding a 50cc motorcycle out of a paddock when it crashed with a car.
And in the Queenstown Lakes District, a man has died after being thrown from a four-wheel drive vehicle when it rolled while travelling on an off-road track.
The crash happened at around 3.45pm off the Makarora-Lake Hawea Road near Wanaka on Saturday.
- Stuff