Two people injuried after crash in south Auckland

CRISTYL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Police, fire crews, St John ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident in south Auckland.

One person is in a critical condition and another has suffered moderate injuries after a crash in south Auckland.

Emergency services rushed to the scene about 9.30pm on Saturday on Waiuku Rd, Waiuku where one car had rolled.

A police spokesman said initial reports said a person was trapped inside the wreckage, however this was unclear when fire services arrived.

One person suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries.

READ MORE:

* Four wheel drive crash in Queenstown district leaves one dead, two injured

* Young girl sufferers serious injuries after crash near Invercargill

* Concern for missing man in Whanagrei with dementia

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter also responded to the incident.

Earlier, a child is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash north of Invercargill.

The girl, aged 11, was riding a 50cc motorcycle out of a paddock when it crashed with a car.

And in the Queenstown Lakes District, a man has died after being thrown from a four-wheel drive vehicle when it rolled while travelling on an off-road track.

The crash happened at around 3.45pm off the Makarora-Lake Hawea Road near Wanaka on Saturday.

- Stuff