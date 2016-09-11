Firefighters climb the Sky Tower en mass in commemoration of fallen comrades

Chris Skelton The Memorial Firefighters Stair Climb at Sky City in Auckland honoured every firefighter lost in the line of duty. It marked the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York.

More than 160 firefighters from around the country scaled Auckland's Sky Tower on Sunday in memory of fallen comrades.

The annual event commemorated firefighters who died in the World Trade Center attack in 2001, and every Kiwi firefighter to have died on the job.

Event organiser Tony Scott, a firefighter himself, said the fire service was "one big family no matter where in the world they're based".

Chris Skelton Firefighters from across the country climbed the Sky Tower's stairs together to remember their dead comrades.

"Holding this event on September 11 each year adds mana," he said.

"It's for firefighters foremost, then their families, then everyone else."



As well as climbing 1000 Sky Tower stairs, the firefighters marched down Federal St in central Auckland in their their blaze-busting suits as the Police Pipe Band played a lament, and watched a haka.



The names of the 343 New York firefighters who died on 9/11 and the names of the 56 Kiwi firefighters who have died in the line of duty were read aloud.



New York firefighter Steven San Filippo, a veteran of 9/11 who attended the ceremony, said it was a tough day not to be in New York but a "tremendous honour to be commemorating our guys here on the other side of the world".

He said his firehouse - in Red Hook, Brooklyn - lost five men in the Twin Towers attack 15 years ago.

Chris Skelton New York Firefighter Chief Steven San Filippo was part of the Twin Towers attack's response team.

"If I was back there I'd be sitting in the firehouse, with the families of those guys, remembering... It's important to keep them alive in our minds."

Senior firefighter Paul Shaw, from Titirangi, said this was his seventh memorial climb and that he enjoyed the camaraderie of the event.

"We go in and think about about the ones who fought in 9/11. We've all been in fires, but nothing like that - it brings a very deep feeling."

New recruit firefighter Evie Andres, from Waitarua, said she came along this year to meet the fire community and learn about its history.

Each firefighter that climbed the stairs carried a tag with the name of a firefighter who lost their life in the line of duty.

