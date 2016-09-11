West Coast main highway closed after landslide

Richard Arlidge State Highway 6 is closed due to a slip 5km north of Punakaiki.

A major slip has closed State Highway 6 on a popular West Coast tourist route.

The slip meant the South Island highway would be closed until further notice, just north of Punakaiki. It had covered both lanes and stretched almost a kilometre.

A police spokesman said a call came in about 2pm on Sunday and the West Coast road was closed at a point 6km south of Fox River.

He said road contractors were on their way to assess the site.

SH6 is the main road connecting Westport to Greymouth, and is regularly used by tourists, trucks and other services.

Patrick Volk at the Pancake Rocks Cafe in Punakaiki said some tourists had come in to the cafe after getting detoured.

"There have been several people who tried to go to Westport, but obviously that wasn't possible. So they have to do the detour over Reefton," he said.

The trip from Punakaiki to Westport takes two-and-a-half hours via Reefton, as opposed to the usual 50 minutes on SH6.

"It's all good because at the end of the day nobody got hurt," Volk said.

Joe Johannsen, who works at the Punakaiki Beach Hostel, said he had one guest stuck in town overnight, but it wasn't urgent for them to get through.

"He just told me parts of the road were even gone."

Johannsen said the tourist bus that normally passes through had to turn around and detour through Reefton to get to Nelson.

A West Coast District Health Board spokeswoman said no ambulance transfers had been needed between Westport and Greymouth since the road was closed.

She said any acute patients would be transferred by helicopter.

SH6, which connects Nelson to Invercargill down the West Coast of the South Island, is frequently plagued by slips.

In September 2014, a Canadian couple Connor Hayes, 25, and Joanna Lam, 24, died when a landslide pushed their rented motorhome off Haast Pass into a swollen Haast River.

In March last year a French couple had a near miss on the section of the highway inland from Westport.

Their campervan became stuck on the road and was then damaged by a slip.

The couple were rescued by police.

There have been at least three road closures due to slips on the road this year.

- Stuff