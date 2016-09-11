Police name victim of fatal four-wheel drive crash near Wanaka

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police are investigating a four-wheel drive crash that killed a man near Wanaka on Saturday.

The man killed in an off-road crash near near Wanaka has been named Ib Alsing Clausen.

The 47-year-old Makarora resident died after being thrown from a four-wheel drive vehicle when it rolled while travelling along an off-road track off the Makarora-Lake Hawea Rd, about 3.45pm on Saturday.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local medical centre. A fourth person in the vehicle was not injured.

In a statement, police said they extended their sympathies to Clausen's friends and whanau at this difficult time.

A police investigation into the crash is continuing.

- Stuff