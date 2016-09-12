Front moving up from South Island bringing rain

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Temperatures are on the up across the country but a front is moving up from the South Island.

The cold snap is over but that doesn't mean it's all sun and rainbows.

MetService meteorologist Chelsea Glue said a front was moving up the South Island, bringing rain to Southland and the West Coast on Monday.

High cloud over the lower South Island is creating beautiful sunrises. #Invercargill https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG https://t.co/4GO0JBjscx — MetService (@MetService) September 11, 2016

And some eastern parts of the South Island have gotten off to a frosty start.

The rest of the island was in for extended cloudy periods.

READ MORE:

* Weather traps Wellington students on Mt Ruapehu

* Winter blast: Storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain

* How airplanes handle flying in wild weather

* Wild weather topples shipping containers, stops ferries

While the front was expected to bring bad weather to most of the country by the end of the week, it was unlikely to come with the same cold temperatures that brought snow to Wellington and Christchurch last week.

"Temperatures are on the up," Glue said.

A front moves onto the South Island tomorrow bringing rain to the south and west. https://t.co/a07FIZYCQ0 ^SG pic.twitter.com/oXPNcz5jqx — MetService (@MetService) September 11, 2016

Things are looking a bit better in the North Island on Monday, with eastern and northern areas in for a fine day.

There was a bit of cloud in the west but it was expected to break up later in the day.

Auckland is in for a high of 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, with an overnight low of 8C.

Hamilton started the day off with a bit of cloud but is set to climb towards a high of 15C, and the capital is in for a maximum of 12C.

Down south, Cantabrians are waking up to a foggy morning.

Glue said the thick flog could take a couple of hours to clear. Christchurch is headed towards a high of 18C, with a warm northerly wind.

On Friday, a strong northerly flow develops over NZ. Latest severe weather outlook here https://t.co/ePtVj8cXwp ^SG pic.twitter.com/Vqx8kMgx31 — MetService (@MetService) September 11, 2016

- Stuff