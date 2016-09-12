Craig's 'magic hands' notorious says John Stringer

Chris McKeen Colin Craig outside the High Court at Auckland.

Day five of litigation between Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams and former party leader Colin Craig has ended with details of Craig referring to himself as 'magic hands' and Williams leaving the court in tears.

All of the witnesses in the defamation proceedings Williams has brought against Craig have now given evidence, except for Craig's former press secretary Rachel MacGregor who will give evidence on Tuesday.

One of the last witnesses of the day, Williams' mother Megan Williams, tearfully told the court that she was proud of her son's achievements and she "felt sick" about Craig's actions.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ John Stringer is giving evidence on Monday.

"He's a joke in my opinion," she said of Craig.

Her tears prompted a Jordan Williams tear up also and leave the court.

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Jordan Williams testifies at the Colin Craig defamation trial, High Court at Auckland.

Williams has taken defamation proceedings against Craig, claiming Craig delivered leaflets to 1.6 million homes and held a press conference to publicly call Williams a liar, regarding allegations Williams had taken to Conservative board members about Craig allegedly sexually harassing MacGregor.

Craig claimed he was the subject of a campaign by WhaleOil blogger Cameron Slater, Williams and John Stringer to oust him as leader and defame him.

Williams has denied this, and on Monday former Conservative board member John Stringer echoed Williams' evidence.

SUPPLIED Former Conservative Party press secretary Rachel MacGregor has been mostly silent over allegations of sexual harrasment levelled towards Craig.

Stringer said the party "imploded" after the sexual harassment allegations became public, with the party's members divided following "suspicion and paranoia" in the party.

"There was no strategy and I have never met any of these men. There is no strategy, 'dirty politics' or otherwise to defame Mr Craig. It was all in his head," Stringer said.

"I, along with many others, was stunned that the leader of a conservative movement was writing love letters to his press secretary, while telling us she was obsessed with him, and nothing was going on."

The board was so concerned with the rumours of MacGregor and Craig's relationship that it "unofficially and casually" had a party staffer chaperone the pair, he said.

While Stringer wanted Craig out as leader, that was because of the board's loss of confidence in Craig, he said.

Among the claims detailed to Stringer, he recalled one of the alleged texts from Craig to MacGregor which referred to his "magic hands....down your panties".

"Magic hands became a rather notorious quote," Stringer said.

Williams had also told him "words to the effect of" Craig allegedly forcing MacGregor onto a bed, he said.

Stringer also claimed to have seen a 'sext' from Craig to MacGregor saying, "I slept well because I dreamed I was lying on your legs".

Stringer didn't believe the message contained the words 'naked' which the court previously heard the text said.

During cross examination Stringer said he had become aware of another alleged complainant, by a former staff member of Craig's property management company Centurion.

Stringer claimed he had seen court documents referencing a second harassment complainant.

Although he admitted he had never met the woman, nor knew her name, he said he was aware that the woman's lawyer had contacted media around the time of MacGregor's resignation, to say she would be prepared to testify in court about "matters similar to Ms MacGregor's".

Craig's lawyer Stephen Mills QC dismissed Stringer's testimony as a "rumour".

"Well, uh yes, fairly persistent rumours," Stringer replied.

He claimed that there was a "culture of confidentiality" in the party and that Craig "rounded on... harassed, disciplined, outed... and publicly denigrated," anybody who disagreed with him.

Stringer pointed to two "attack leaflets" he said Craig had circulated.

One was against New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, which the Advertising Standards Authority later ruled breached a code of ethics.

He said there was a second leaflet, against United Future leader Peter Dunne, which was never circulated.

The press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, resigned suddenly two days before the 2014 election, calling Craig "manipulative".

She complained to the Humans Rights Review Tribunal, which investigated, and she and Craig both signed a confidentiality agreement after settling the case privately.

Craig has always denied the alleged sexual harassment, and the court heard earlier that former Conservative chief executive Christine Rankin believed the pair was having an affair.

During cross examination of Williams on Thursday the court also heard for the first time messages that MacGregor had sent in response to poems and letters Craig had written her.

