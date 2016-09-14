New Zealand is no paradise, it is brutal

123RF Masculinity was praised in New Zealand, where being a "girl" was an insult. One should not be weak, soft, emotional or cowardly.

Part one of New Zealand is no paradise: Sex, Drugs and Denial, a five-part series about growing up hating New Zealand by Katherine Dolan, written for Stuff Nation.

OPINION: In all of the places I've stumbled through in a peripatetic decade, people of all nationalities, colours and creeds have been eager to tell me that New Zealand is paradise.

They've seen Peter Jackson's Hobbit movies, they've eaten frozen yoghurt at the NZ Natural franchise and glimpsed ads for Manuka honey on the sides of city buses from Kuwait to Canada.

Your stories: Growing up Kiwi Share your stories, photos and videos.

We Kiwis embrace the notion that our country is indeed superior, a haven of breathtaking beauty and simple goodness.

It pleases us to believe we are nicer, tougher and fairer than people of other nationalities. My decision to emigrate in 2006 seemed to many of my compatriots quixotic, even heretical.

"Don't you like it here?" my colleagues asked with narrowing eyes. "What's wrong with New Zealand?"

123RF New Zealand is pure and wonderful, isn't it?

This notion that New Zealand is 100 per cent pure, natural, liberal and wonderful has become such an article of faith that I started wondering if I was crazy.

Was I wrong to leave? Why didn't I want to stay despite really missing my family? Why had I spent most of my youth dreaming of escaping?

And after being homeless in Canada, swaddled in black in Saudi Arabia and living hand to mouth in the Balkans, why do I still consider my New Zealand a uniquely lonely and uncomfortable place?

123rf It may look beautiful, but in reality New Zealand is a harsh and morally questionable place.

I say "my New Zealand" because the place I grew up perhaps no longer exists. I hope it doesn't, because rural New Zealand in the 1980s and '90s was a puritanical, misogynist, authoritarian, anti-intellectual, alcohol-dependent society that specialised in casual brutality.

I grew up in a New Zealand that worshipped the Spartan virtues: stoicism, masculinity, physical strength, group cohesion, terseness.

We were the British auxiliary troops who eagerly died by the thousands in Gallipoli. We were bred for the trenches and, in peacetime, the closest thing to war was rugby.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/GETTY IMAGES Rugby is the perfect excuse for Kiwis to hurt each other.

Rugby wasn't just New Zealand's national sport; it was the national religion, the be-all and end-all of our group identity. The rules of the game were also rules of life. Our culture was rugby culture.

Perhaps the most revered figure of our recent history, the one who personifies the virtues of bloody minded toughness and self-sacrifice for the team, is Colin 'Pinetree' Meads.

The forward's self-sacrifice and high threshold for pain was demonstrated in the legendary game in Eastern Transvaal, when he kept playing to the end of the game, even after his arm got mangled in a ruck.

Sylvain Lefevre "At least we won the war," they'd say.

When the doctor confirmed it was broken, he said, "At least we won the bloody game."

This was the same spirit that motivated our troops in the Great War, in which New Zealand sustained 7,991 casualties at Gallipoli (about 53 per cent of all New Zealand troops serving there).

That battle was an utter debacle, and the Australians see it as such, but we still revere the disaster as the sacrifice that created our national identity.

Arman Zhenikeyev We just layer up to brave the cold.

I can imagine some skeleton popping out of his grave on the Gallipoli Peninsula to say, "At least we won the bloody war!"

In this culture, stoicism was a full-time duty. Despite freezing winter temperatures and year-round gales, most homes were not very well heated.

Several times, in different houses, I got into a bed so cold that it felt like wet rock. You had to wear thermal underwear, a woollen hat and woollen socks for most of the year. And even then, your nose ended up as cold as a popsicle.

. You should just "get over it".

The slogan for Otago University had from 2002 to 2008 was "Get Over It". The publicity department said the aim of the campaign was to dispel myths about southern New Zealand, but perhaps there was also an element of defiant pride in the region's reputation for toughness.

But the other side of enduring pain is inflicting it.

Rugby is a legitimate way for a group of young boys to inflict injury on others. But because New Zealand has a strong rugby culture, the chimp-gang ethos is not limited to the paddock.

Vladimir Nikulin 123RF Kiwis put up with pain, but they also inflict it.

If you look up bullying in New Zealand, the information seems to be contradictory. On the one hand, some people say that physical bullying "just doesn't happen". On the other hand, there are incidents like this where older boys put pillowcases over younger boys' heads, forced them to put their hands behind their backs and marched them outside in the middle of the night.

Our ambivalent, rather confused, attitude to bullying might be summed up in this strange quote from Secondary Principals' Association president Tom Parsons: "It happens, unfortunately right throughout our society - the All Blacks have had it, regional rugby teams have had it. But it is not healthy."

It is hard for us as a nation to admit that something so integral to our rugby culture, such as bullying, is unacceptable.

123RF Nurses have their own war-like culture.

The military has its share of hazing incidents. Nursing, which has its own kind of war culture, is rife with hazing and bullying. A New Zealand study showed that bullying causes 34 per cent of nurses to consider leaving the profession entirely.

In a lunch hour at my school, I saw a boy of the youngest class surrounded by a silent ring of older boys, one of whom had kicked the kid down on the spot where he now lay whining in fear. The intense interest of the onlookers increased as one of the other boys stepped forward and gave the victim a kick.

This feline-like torture would have gone on for a long time – the Vice Principal just walked by eating an apple (thinking boys will be boys I guess).

123rf Kids physically bully each other in schools.

But I was a little bit crazy with depression at that time and walked into the circle, snarling. To my astonishment, the circle vanished.

The belief that pain is good for the character was one shared by medical professionals, leading them to administer pain relief sparingly. A friend of mine suffered from attacks of endometriosis, a condition that frequently made menstruation an agonising experience. Once, when the pain became unbearable, she went to the ER begging for relief. The nurse promptly refused, snapping, "If you ask for it, that means you want it."

Besides, her pain was a mere "women's problem". Rugby is a man's game, or it was then.

Samo Trebizan 123RF A woman has little ability to handle pain.

There was an incipient school movement encouraging schoolgirls to join up, and now there are many fine female players, but back then it was really only for blokes.

Playing rugby was the best, noblest thing you could do, and it was an exclusively male pursuit. In the world of rural New Zealand, anything contrary to being a man was frowned upon, and it went without saying that the worst thing you could do was to be a woman, even, or especially, if you were biologically female.

As quite a little girl I felt an odd puzzlement at the pop-culture texts still regarded as "iconic": Footrot Flats (a rugby-playing sheep farmer and his male dog), Fred Dagg (a stereotypical farmer in rural New Zealand), Bogor (a rural woodsman and his male hedgehog friend) and Barry Crump.

Igor Yaruta Where were all the iconic New Zealand women?

Later, I realised what had been bothering me; there were virtually no women or girls.

The word "girl" was an insult, applicable to both sexes, and was roughly equivalent with weak, soft, emotional and cowardly. Women who exemplified the stoic virtues - Mead's contemporary the great Helen Thayer for example - were completely ignored.

From an early age, my friends and I were strongly encouraged to not be girls. Our first lesson was adopting a stoic mask when confronted with dead animals.

Witnessing a slaughter is a Kiwi rite of passage.

In my first year of primary school, my little classmates and I were encouraged to put our hands in a plastic bag containing sheep eyes. At the age of eight, I was dragged into an initiation familiar to all readers of New Zealand's manly literature: witnessing a slaughter.

A neighbouring farmer invited me to get some meat. Unaware of what this would involve, I enthusiastically agreed.

We drove out into the country, kicking up dust along the gravel roads, to a lonely farmhouse on a hill. A crowd of locals were leaning against a wooden fence chatting, waiting for something.

Maksimchuk Vitaly I couldn't avoid hearing the slaughter.

A boy appeared, leading a large steer into the fenced area. It followed him trustingly, balking just a little at the sight of a man striding towards it holding a rifle.

I closed my eyes but couldn't close my ears.

There was a shot and a deep bellow of surprise and pain. Another shot, then silence. I couldn't breathe. Opening my eyes, I saw the crowd watching attentively, though a few of them were watching me, the initiate.

123rf I had to hold my poker face.

I knew it was a test - "don't be a girl" - so I assumed a poker face and tried to stay absolutely still.

"Here, come and see!" my friend said, grabbing my arm and pulling me to the gate. A few strong men attached a rope to the cow's hind legs, then raised it up so it hung up from a hoist, its soft belly facing us.

A man with a large knife stood in front of the carcass and, with one stroke, opened a gash straight down the torso. Bright, beautiful colours burst into sight; the white layer of fat, the blue, grey, purple and reds of the organs, the pale pink flesh.

There seemed to be a pause at the enormity of this sudden revelation and then, like some elemental sigh, the guts realised they were no longer contained and slipped heavily out onto the dirt.

The man bent down to gather up the best bits and the farmer's wife hurried up to the butcher carrying an enamel plate so she could take them inside and put them in the meat freezer.

A few dogs were thrown some scraps. The butcher got on with his work and the crowd resumed desultory chat about the weather and rugby. The drama was concluded.

The sacrament was over, the lesson had been taught.

- Stuff