An injured teenager ran more than six kilometres over a remote southern back country mountain to get help for his fatally-injured father on Saturday, after a four-wheel drive accident between lakes Wanaka and Hawea.

His young friend made the same journey after trying unsuccessfully to help the man, who died at the scene.

The boys, aged 17 and 18, left a 51-year-old survivor with minor injuries behind. He was initially reported to be trapped within the vehicle.

The deceased man is Ib "Boss" Alsing Clausen, 47, of Makarora.

Rescuers say the teenagers' efforts after a four-wheel drive accident on Saturday afternoon should be acknowledged.

"The first young fellow had run all the way [to State Highway 6]. It was a great effort. It was a long way off the road... It was a tragedy to lose one. But when you see the scene, it was a miracle we didn't lose more," chief fire officer Brent Arthur said.

Both teenagers received minor injuries.

Clausen and his partner, Ange, and their children have lived in the tiny Makarora community, about 63km northwest of Wanaka, for many years.

Senior Sergeant Allan Grindell of Wanaka said the family were "grieving pretty bad".

"It was a pretty brave and determined effort by those two young boys, considering they would have been knocked around. I concur with their [firefighters'] praise," he said.

The police have not finished their investigation. Grindell said it was not a simple enquiry and he hoped to to release more information in a couple of days.

The two men and two teenagers were on a four wheel drive expedition in the Boundary Creek area of the Hawea Conservation Park when their vehicle left a tight single track and plunged about 50m down a steep bank.

The accident occurred in a remote part of the park between lakes Wanaka and Hawea, which is rarely accessed by vehicle.

It is understood the track is technically difficult. There are points where turning around is not possible.

The area is unstable and a landslip blocks the track at one point.

A rural fire truck and the St John four-wheel-drive ambulance were not able to go all the way to the scene.

Rescuers used their own vehicles to get about 600m away from the accident site and went the rest of the way on foot.

There was no cellphone or radio reception at the accident site, some 810m above sea level and more than 6km from Boundary Road camp beside Lake Wanaka.

Lake Hawea deputy fire chief Kevin Cappell said the area was "very remote".

"The drive up the front face is all right but it is quite steep, quite gorgy, not very good. I was in there a few years ago, opened it up with an excavator. But the whole area is unstable. It is not a good track at all," Cappell said.

It is understood the expedition had nearly made it to a valley when the accident happened. Clausen senior was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Clausen's son ran about back along the steep track to State Highway 6, arriving just before 5pm at Boundary Creek camp, where he asked a Wanaka man for help.

"He had quite bad back injuries but was able to run. He came down and raised the alarm. We got up there and he was tended to in the ambulance," Cappell said.

It is understood that after the Wanaka man helped Clausen junior at Boundary Creek camp, the teenager waited to meet emergency services while the man picked up a companion and drove in to see if they could help the others.

Capell coordinated the response from State Highway 6 while Wanaka and Lake Hawea fire fighters loaded up Arthur's personal four-wheel-drive with rescue gear and drove in.

The second teenager was met coming down the mountain and was taken back to the ambulance for treatment.

Arthur said it took about 30 minutes to drive in from State Highway 6.

When he and other firefighters got there, the men from Boundary Creek and the helicopter were at the scene and the third survivor was out of the vehicle.

Arthur agreed the site was challenging. The accident happened close to a slip site.

"It is a very tight single track, very little room for manoeuvring. Locals certainly know it is there but it is not used a lot," Arthur said.

"When we got there, a vehicle was approximately 50m down off the side of the track. The terrain is probably a 50 degree plus angle, quite steep, down among trees ... By the time we got there the rescue helicopter was also on the scene. They had winched a paramedic down to the scene. They confirmed the deceased," Arthur said.

The third survivor was flown to the ambulance on State Highway 6 and taken by road to the Lakes Health Centre for treatment, not long before darkness fell.

The helicopter then retrieved Clausen senior, just after dark.

​More than 20 emergency services staff and volunteers were called out.

LandSar Wanaka was not involved.

Arthur said the incident showed how adaptable local emergency services were at responding and combining resources.

The biggest issue on Saturday was the lack of communication in remote terrain, he said.

