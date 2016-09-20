Decision on historic relationship between student and teacher goes public

SUPPLIED A 55 year-old man says he can move forward more than 40 years since he had a relationship with his fifth form English teacher at a Christchurch school.

A man who was 15 when his female teacher began having sex with him says he is disappointed his victim impact statement was not heard.

He feels his gender influenced the Education Council's handling of the case.

"It seems that there is a gap in the law that means boys who have been sexually abused by female perpetrators in the 1970s and 1980s have no legal recourse which allows the victim's voice to be heard," the now 55-year-old man said.

The teacher was struck off the teacher's register in March for the historical three-year sexual relationship with her fifth form student.

The Complaints and Assessment Committee (CAC) of the Education Council investigated the complaint, and referred the the matter to the Disciplinary Tribunal. A final decision was released on Tuesday.

The teacher was charged with behaving in an unprofessional manner amounting to serious misconduct while she was employed as a teacher at a Christchurch high school.

Andrew* said the relationship with his English teacher "alienated" him from his school mates, making for a "very lonely" existence at school.

"She spoke of love constantly. She would write me poems . . . I didn't really know how to get out of it," he said.

The teacher engaged in sexual activity with her student on numerous occasions between 1977 and 1979.

The complainant said he was 15 when the relationship started as a result of her grooming him. He turned 16 at the end of May 1977.

The woman, who has been granted permanent name suppression, accepted her actions amounted to serious misconduct and agreed to her registration being cancelled. The CAC sought no other outcome.

"The behaviour occurred a very long time ago. It was not criminal. There is no real risk of recurrence of the behaviour, so publication to protect the public/students is not a factor," the tribunal reported.

The teacher is one of 13 to have had their registrations cancelled in 2016.

As a result of the charges, she resigned from her position of employment in the education sector.

A psychological report in support of her application for permanent name suppression said she was "at low risk of engaging in similar behaviour with any student again".

Numerous affidavits from supporters described her as "a person of integrity and generosity".

Andrew said he was "satisfied" the teacher had been deregistered, but he was disappointed it took 14 months to reach a decision.

"Breaking the silence and accurately labelling what has happened to me as sexual abuse has released a torrent of feelings and memories that I had avoided and hidden due to guilt, shame and fear."

An Education Council spokeswoman said it was expected that matters of such a serious, complex and sensitive nature took time.

"However, new rules and processes put in place since this case started allow for cases to be resolved more quickly."

She reiterated the Disciplinary Tribunal's message that the teacher's behaviour "crossed a fundamental professional boundary with a student, which was completely unacceptable whether assessed by today's standards or those of the 1970s".

"It is never appropriate for a teacher to have an intimate relationship with a student."

Andrew now wants to forget the events of the last year and pursue his dream of studying at university.

"As I'm healing from PTSD I really want to engage my mind and I am glad I have gone back for the 15-year-old boy I was."

The teacher is to pay 40 per cent of the costs incurred over the investigation.

*Not his real name. Permanent suppression applies to all identifying details.

- Stuff