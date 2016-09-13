Cousin pays tribute to woman found dead on Marlborough highway

A woman who was found dead on State Highway 6 had moved to Marlborough for work to create a better life for herself, her family says.

Andrea Hitchens, 25, from Opotiki, in the Bay of Plenty, moved to the region to work on a dairy farm in Canvastown, between Blenheim and Nelson.

Her cousin Megan Hati said Hitchens had four children and described her as a "happy, outgoing person".

"She wasn't doing so well up here [Opotiki] so she moved down there to get a better life for her and her babies and it worked," Hati said.

"No matter what struggles she came across in life she always managed to smile.

"She had a heart of gold."

Hitchens was found dead on State Highway 6, two kilometres past Canvastown near Daltons Rd, about 12.15am on Sunday.

The highway between Blenheim and Nelson was closed until about noon while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the incident.

Hitchens would be buried in Opapa with her brother and father, Hati said.

Police said the death was not suspicious and had been referred to the coroner.

"She was a good mother," Hati said. "She had a good couple of months on the South Island.

"That's why it's so hard to say 'goodbye' because we all know what kind of person she was."

