A West Coast resident claims he has the "worst water in New Zealand".

The man, who declined to be named, filmed water coming out of his tap in Westport in the Buller district. It shows black water intermittently gushing out of the tap at his house in Bright St.

"We've had problems for years. It comes and goes sometimes. I've lived in a few places around New Zealand, England and Australia and without a doubt by far we have the worst water in New Zealand," he said.

He knew of other people in Westport who would only drink bottled water.

"We can't afford to buy bottled water so we just have to suck it up."

He said the council had made promises to fix the water, but it was still discoloured and smelled and tasted bad.

"About once every three months it'll be black. We've had yellow or brown water regularly. It's not just me."

Buller District Council operations manager Steve Griffin said he had received no complaints about the water.

"I have no issues with my water. It's crystal clear," he said.

The council had finished an $11 million upgrade of the water system in 2015 and Griffin was not aware of any issues since the upgrade was completed.

The previous system did not comply with drinking water standards, which changed in 2000.

About six years ago, there was also a malfunction with the town's reservoir and residents had complained about black water, he said.

Griffin urged people who were having issues to report them to council.

