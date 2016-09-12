Heavy police presence on Palmerston North street

A busy Palmerston North street is swarming with armed police this afternoon after fighting men sparked a suburban lock-down.

One man is receiving hospital treatment for chest injuries from the fracas.

Cordons are in place around the College St and Botanical Rd intersection, near West End School and just along from Awatapu College.

Police were called to the scene about 2pm and, in a statement, confirmed they were "attending an incident in central Palmerston North, which involves groups of men fighting".

One man is in a moderate condition in Palmerston North Hospital with chest injuries.

There are no reports of further injuries.

Police say armed officers are "in the area working to resolve the situation".

- Stuff