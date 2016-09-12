Palmerston North shooting sparks armed police callout

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF.CO.NZ Police closed down a suburban street in Palmerston North after a suspected shooting on Monday.

An axe-wielding man shot in the torso escaped serious injury when the bullet only clipped him in a Palmerston North shooting.

Armed police swarmed the streets of Palmerston North on Monday afternoon after the incident, which left roads shut and nearby schools on high alert.

By evening, police said they were probing "what appears to be a suspected shooting" in the suburb of Awapuni, but they would not confirm an incident had taken place or if the gunman was still on the run.

Murray Wilson Murray Wilson Murray Wilson Murray Wilson Murray Wilson MURRAY WILSON MURRAY WILSON Murray Wilson Murray Wilson Road blocks are in place in Awapuni following a suspected shooting. Police gather on College St near Burfield Pl. Police at the scene of a firearms incident in Awapuni. Police put down markers on the pavement next to College St, near the intersection of Burfield Pl Members of the Armed Offenders Squad gather. Armed police at the scene of a fracas in Palmerston North. Police examine the scene on College St, near Burfield Place Police mark areas of interest on College St. Armed police cordoned off the intersection of College St and Botanical Rd after shots were fired. 1 of 9 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

A man was taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries has been discharged, but the nature of the injuries could not be confirmed.

One of the men at the College St house where the shooting took place about 2pm said occupants had worried for weeks about people stalking around the house at night.

Three men were there on Monday afternoon, when one went outside, carrying an axe, to check on people they noticed sitting in a car on the street, he said.

"I was in the kitchen ... when I got out there he [my mate] had the axe in his hand, he threw the axe, and then a fella pulled a gun and got my mate."

MURRAY WILSON Police examine the scene on College St, near Burfield Place

It was a shotgun, he said. Two shots were fired, striking the man with the axe in the abdomen area, his friend said.

"He's a big fella, he's alright. He said, 'I think he clipped me', and then I saw blood.

"I said, 'Jump in the f...... car, I'm going to take you to hospital', and he said 'nah, you haven't got a licence."

MURRAY WILSON Armed police at the scene of a fracas in Palmerston North

Another friend there at the time drove the injured man to the hospital.

His friend said he was concerned the incident had taken place at a house where a young girl and woman lived.

Those involved knew each other, he said, and he was unhappy police had searched the house afterwards.

"We're the victims here."

Cordons, set up around the College St and Botanical Rd intersection shortly after the incident, were lifted just after 4pm. They stretched near West End School and Awatapu College.

A police spokeswoman said the two schools in the area were warned of the incident, but were not in lockdown.

Armed police were also seen moving down Botanical Rd, away from College St.

Shortly after 3pm, West End School staff were directing pupils away from the cordon. "We need to make sure everyone stays safe," a staff member said. Alida Parker was waiting at the cordon on Botanical Rd and College St for word of her 4-year-old son.



She said Lovely Lotus Childcare, where he went, was right in the middle of the cordoned-off area, directly across from where most of the police were gathered.



"It's so close, way too close for comfort. They're usually inside around this time so that's lucky."



Parker said another daycare mother had called the centre and found the children were safe.





"A police sergeant told me they wouldn't be able to come out until they sorted the crime scene. It could be ages."

About 3.20pm, police were seen escorting some of the children out of the centre.



Charlotte Barry was there, picking up her boy.



"The kids didn't even know in the end. The staff just kept them busy playing games a little longer."

Also, about 1.45pm on Monday, police attended a brawl in The Square, in central Palmerston North.

The police spokeswoman said callers reported as many as seven men chasing another man, and a fist fight. There were no reports of weapons.

The spokeswoman said it was unlikely the two incidents were linked.



- Stuff