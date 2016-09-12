Suspected shooting sparks armed police callout

Palmerston North streets swarmed with armed police this afternoon after a suspected shooting.

Cordons were in place around the College St and Botanical Rd intersection, near West End School and just along from Awatapu College, from about 2pm to just after 4pm.

Police say they are investigating a "suspected shooting" and officers are paying close attention to one house on College St, festooned with police tape.

A police spokeswoman said the two schools in the area were warned of the incident.

The victim of the shooting, who suffered moderate to minor injuries, was discharged from hospital, police said.

Road blocks were put in place at Sheffield and College streets, and on College Street between Burfield Place and Botanical Road.

About 2.50pm, a car load of armed police were seen moving down Botanical Rd away from College St.

A witness says a gun was involved in the incident.

"It is definitely a firearm being used in a built-up area," said a man, who was too afraid to comment further.

Shortly after 3pm, West End School staff were directing pupils away from the cordon.

"We need to make sure everyone stays safe," a staff member said. She said the school did not go into lock-down.

Alida Parker was waiting on the cordon at Botanical Rd and College St for word on her 4-year-old son.



She said Lovely Lotus Childcare, where he went, was right in the middle of the cordoned-off area, directly across from where most of the police were gathered.



"It's so close, way too close for comfort. They're usually inside around this time so that's lucky."



Parker said another daycare mother had called the centre and found the children were safe.



"A police sergeant told me they wouldn't be able to come out until they sorted the crime scene. It could be ages."

About 3.20pm, police were seen escorting some of the children out of the centre.



Charlotte Barry was there, picking up her boy.



"The kids didn't even know in the end. The staff just kept them busy playing games a little longer."

Also, about 1.45pm this afternoon, police attended a brawl in The Square, in central Palmerston North.

The police spokeswoman said callers reported as many as seven men chasing another man. There were no reports of weapons.

The spokeswoman said it was unlikely the two incidents were linked..



