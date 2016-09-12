Rubbish builds up at vacant state home in Marlborough

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Tenants were evicted from this Springlands house more than a month ago.

A state house sitting empty for five weeks with soiled mattresses and rubbish in the front yard could be used by a family struggling to find a place to live, neighbours say.

Blenheim man Michael Gill said having the Springlands home vacant since August 10 was a "joke".

"If this was anyone else's home they would be told by council to go and clean it up," he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Mattresses are piled up at the front of the property.

The Watson Place property was vacated when the Tenancy Tribunal awarded Housing New Zealand possession of the house.

It was then tested for suspected methamphetamine contamination.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ A baby changer and other items have been left behind at the home.

Gill said although the residents had moved on, the home had morphed into an "unkempt" state.

"The problem exists and it's now just in a different form," he said.

The Ministry of Social Development compiled the social housing register in June.

The total number of people on the housing waiting list in Marlborough was 48.

Thirty applicants were recognised as Priority A, meaning they had a "severe and persistent" housing need.

These cases included people considered "at risk" which needed to be addressed immediately.

The remaining 18 cases were classified as Priority B, reserved for people with a "serious housing need".

"You have a dwelling sitting there in the middle of a housing crisis," Gill said.

"It's not just me who wants it filled, it would be the whole of New Zealand.

"If there's any vacant dwelling I think everyone would agree that it should be used to help those without shelter."

One and two bedroom homes made up the bulk of requested homes in Marlborough.

Marlborough cases accounted for only 1 per cent of the national housing need.

A Housing New Zealand spokesperson said the testing process had held up the status of the home.

"This is an extensive process and we are now awaiting results of that testing to determine if the property can be re-let immediately or if it requires decontamination," the spokesperson said.

"Our contractors have been advised of the rubbish at the house and will be removing it from the property."

