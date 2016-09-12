Woman and kids hit by SUV in Bay of Plenty

An 11-month-old boy remains in a critical condition after he and two other people were hit by a vehicle as they walked beside a rural Bay of Plenty road.

The accident happened on Otamarakau Valley Road in Pukehina, about 2.30pm on Monday.

An SUV, which was towing a trailer, veered off the road and into the woman and two children in a pushchair, police said.

All three have ended up at separate hospitals.

The 11-month-old boy was still critical at 10pm and had been moved from Tauranga Hospital to Starship in Auckland, police said.

A two-year-old girl who was in the stroller with him is at Waikato Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

The 33-year-old woman who was pushing the stroller is serious but stable at Tauranga Hospital.

Each of the children was taken to hospital in a separate rescue helicopter, a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit from Tauranga is investigating and initial inquiries suggest fatigue may have contributed to the car leaving the road between State Highway 2 and Schrieber Road.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the accident and helped police with their inquiries.

- Stuff