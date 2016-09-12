Woman and kids hit by car in Bay of Plenty

A woman and two young children - one in a pram - were hit by a car when they were walking alongside a rural Bay of Plenty road.

The accident happened on Otamarakau Valley Road in Pukehina, about 2.30pm on Monday.

It appears the car veered off the road and into the woman and children, a police spokeswoman said.

Two patients were in critical condition after the accident, a St John ambulance release said, and the other was in serious condition. They were all taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Each of the children was taken to hospital in a rescue helicopter, the police spokeswoman said, and a road ambulance took the woman.

The Serious Crash Unit from Tauranga went to the scene and is investigating.

It is not yet clear what caused the car to go off the road, the spokeswoman said.

No-one in the car was injured.

The accident happened between State Highway 2 and Schrieber Road.

- Stuff