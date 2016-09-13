Trailer impact threw toddlers 30 metres from pram

Two toddlers were thrown 20 to 30 metres onto a rural road after their pram was struck by the trailer of an SUV in the Bay of Plenty.

Their 33-year-old mother was left lying on the tarmac after the incident on Monday, conscious but too severely injured to move and reach her critically injured children, rescuers said.

She had been walking along Otamarakau Valley Road with her 11-month-old boy and two-year-old girl in a stroller when the SUV towing a trailer veered off the road and hit them near the quiet beachside town of Pukehina.

The children were rushed to separate hospitals by rescue helicopter while the mother was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

On Tuesday the 11-month-old boy was in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Hospital, while a two-year-old girl is serious but stable in a ward at Waikato Hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The mother is in a stable but serious condition at Tauranga Hospital.

Pukehina Volunteer Fire Chief Errol Watts said the mother was conscious when emergency services arrived but suffered extensive injuries and was unable to move.

He said it was hard to assess how badly the children, particularly the baby, were injured.

"They were thrown about 20 or 30 metres," he said.

"There was quite a distance between the three of them, so it was hard for the mum she could see the children but couldn't move of course."

Watts said the crash occurred on a quiet country road outside a dairy shed near milking time.

Although there was no footpath, the woman, who was a local, was "doing all the right things", Watts said, and was walking towards the traffic on the edge of the road when she was hit.

"The vehicle that hit them came from behind, he's crossed the centreline and possibly realised at the last minute and swung on the wheel, and the trailer has taken them out."

Police said initial inquiries showed fatigue was a contributing factor and it was likely the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

It was understood he was an older local man.

He was uninjured in the crash and was understood to have tried to help the injured at the scene.

Western Bay of Plenty road policing manager Senior Sergeant Ian Campion said inquiries were continuing into the crash on Tuesday.

He was hesitant to release any details about the driver or family as he did not wish to traumatise them any further.

Watts said the scene was initially "stressful" as the isolated rural location meant it took a while for extra help to arrive.

"My team did an excellent job, we have been first responders for about 13 years so we are trained to deal with it, you just don't want it happening."

"There's nothing we can do at this point except hope that everything is going to turn out fine."

The Serious Crash Unit from Tauranga is investigating.

