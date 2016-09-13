Colin Craig allegedly told press secretary he had dreamed about her - so she resigned

PETER MEECHAM/stuff.co.nz

Former Conservative leader Colin Craig's press secretary Rachel MacGregor says she resigned because Craig allegedly sexually harassed her and "repeatedly refused" to discuss her pay rate.

MacGregor is the final witness who will give evidence in the defamation case Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams has taken against Craig.

In the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday, she said that from June 2014 Craig stopped paying her because they had failed to agree on how much she should be paid, and when the new pay rate would begin.

Peter Meecham Rachel MacGregor arrives at the Auckland High Court to give evidence in the Colin Craig defamation trial.

The morning of her resignation, two days before the general election, she said he had told her he slept well because he dreamed he was lying on her legs.

"I felt angry when he said this. It made me feel uncomfortable and upset," she said.

SUPPLIED Former Conservative Party press secretary Rachel MacGregor has been mostly silent over allegations of sexual harrasment levelled towards Craig.

"It was not the first time. I had told him only two days earlier to stop saying this to me as it made me feel uncomfortable."

She said the alleged sexual harassment had continued over a long period of time and started off with "shoulder touches" and "comments".

She confirmed she had outlined a series of allegations to Williams including that Craig had asked her to move into a Conservative Party apartment above their offices, that he entered her hotel rooms without knocking, that he told her what he wanted her to wear, that Craig changed in front of her in the office, found excuses for her to work late under the guise of needing to "debrief", and had kissed her.

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Jordan Williams testifies at Colin Craig defamation trial, Auckland High Court.

She told Williams she felt "trapped" because she needed the money and didn't want to resign before the issue of the hourly rate was resolved.

The trial so far has heard that MacGregor confided in Williams that she had been allegedly sexually harassed by Craig.

A dossier of poems, letters, cards and texts Craig sent her during her employment has been produced to the court as evidence.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Conservative Party leader Colin Craig is defending a defamation claim.

Williams approached Conservative board members with his concerns about Craig's alleged harassment of MacGregor.

Williams says his reputation was damaged when Craig then held a press conference and delivered leaflets to 1.6 million homes to publicly call Williams a liar.

Craig has consistently denied the harassment allegations, and claimed he was the victim of a concerted campaign to oust him as leader, which he said was part of the Dirty Politics scandal.

Evidence has been heard that his letters and texts to MacGregor were reciprocated, and the former Conservative chief executive Christine Rankin told the court she believed the pair were having an affair.

On Tuesday morning MacGregor told the court that she and Craig had agreed that he would pay her a higher rate during the election period due to the work load and number of hours she was doing.

However the pair failed to agree on what that rate was, or what period it would cover.

As a result she stopped billing Craig and began falling into debt, she said.

He "repeatedly refused" to discuss the pay rate, and instead gave her two advances worth $10,000 each instead of paying her, she said.

"I tried to bring the matter up with Mr Craig on a number of occasions but Mr Craig repeatedly refused to talk about my pay rate," she told the court.

The matter came to a head on September 18, 2014, two days before the election, when he picked her up to take her to a radio interview.

She had become "increasingly anxious" about the pay issue, aware that the election would be over in two days.

"I feared that if the election result was not as good as Mr Craig had hoped for he may use this as a reason why he should pay me less."

After he allegedly told her he had slept well because he had dreamed of her, she decided she would bring up the pay rate again.

"He told me, now is not the time to discuss my pay," she said.

She told him she would resign, and left the car.

Lawyers later drafted up letters to Craig, attaching his cards and letters to her, alleging that she found the communication "extremely unwelcome and offensive".

"I found these letters and cards odd, upsetting and inappropriate," she said.

She took a complaint to the Human Rights Review Tribunal and the matter was settled confidentially.

"I was embarrassed to be in this position and I did not want people to talk about me," she said.

She was then "so gutted" when he gave an interview to TV3 journalist David Farrier in a sauna, she said.

His claims in that interview that she had resigned because she was "stressed" were untrue, she said.

"We agreed not to talk about each other and I immediately felt that if Mr Craig was going to say this then what else was he going to say?"

The situation had affected "almost every part of my well being," she said.

"It was an intense and deeply unsettling invasion of my privacy."

- Stuff