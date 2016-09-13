Priscilla Cuddon's council election signs vandalised in Marlborough

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ Council candidate Priscilla Cuddon had an election sign on the corner of High St and Lee St defaced on Monday night.

A swastika and obscenities have been spray-painted over election posters in Marlborough, prompting questions of a personal vendetta.

Priscilla Cuddon​ was shocked to hear her signs had been attacked in Blenheim, some time between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Five of her campaign billboards were spray-painted with offensive words and symbols, one of which was so offensive police removed it immediately.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ The sign on the corner of High St and Lee St briefly featured a swastika.

Community constable Russ Smith said police had charged a 20-year-old man with four counts of wilful damage.

Although other signs had been tagged, Cuddon felt like it was a personal attack as it was mostly her signs targeted, she said.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ Priscilla Cuddon spent more than an hour scrubbing four signs defaced on Monday night.

"It's pretty sad they felt like they had to do something like that to get attention. They were obviously just thinking up horrible words to write."

Cuddon's sign on the intersection of High St and Lee St had received an eye patch, a moustache, a swastika and the letters 'FTP'.

"The woman who rung me, who I didn't know, was out walking her dogs when she saw them. She said she couldn't believe how vicious it was, and how personal," Cuddon said.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ Colin King's billboard, on the Howick Rd and Maxwell Rd intersection, reads 'snake gang'.

"But obviously they don't know me very well if they think it's going to affect me."

Fellow candidate Jamie Arbuckle and mayoral candidate Colin King had election signs tagged with the phrase "snake gang".

Cuddon spent more than an hour scrubbing the spray paint from each sign with a bottle of methylated spirits.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ A 'Welcome to Marlborough' sign on State Highway 1 in Grovetown is cleaned by council patrolman Patrick Cadogan on Tuesday morning.

Each sign cost her more than $175, so she was relieved the paint came off, she said.

"It's sad that people are stooping to gutter tactics. I wish they'd just ring me and talk to me, rather than this."

Electoral officer Dean Heiford​ said election signs had been targeted by vandals in Blenheim in previous election years, though this was the first spate of graffiti in Blenheim during this year's campaign.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ Jamie Arbuckle's billboard on the Alabama Rd and Redwood St roundabout was defaced.

However, he could not recall a candidate being targeted with such personal attacks, he said.

"It is a bit disappointing. The candidates paid for them themselves, so it's unfortunate she's been targeted ... I don't know whether it's personal or political."

Candidates were responsible for removing any graffiti themselves, Heiford said.

A Welcome to Marlborough sign on State Highway 1, in Grovetown, north of Blenheim, had also been vandalised, he said.

Smith said signs were defaced during the last election campaign in Marlborough, in 2013, but only with "moustaches and glasses" and not focused on one person.

Other regions, including Timaru, Hamilton and Auckland, were experiencing similar personal attacks on local body candidates.

Several of Queenstown mayoral candidate Roger Tompkins' signs were marked 'rapist' and 'paedophile' about two weeks ago.

He called it "slanderous" and "disgusting" and had since beefed up security at his home.

​Paul Davie, of the Community Independents running for the Puketapapa Local Board in Auckland, found several of the group's signs had holes cut into them near the end of August.

- The Marlborough Express