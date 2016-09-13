Second Wanaka meningococcal case confirmed: girl serious, stable

Public health officials have confirmed a year 12 Mount Aspiring College pupil has meningococcal disease.

She is in a serious, but stable condition in intensive care in Christchurch Hospital.

Another Mt Aspiring College student, a year 13 girl, is in stable condition in Dunedin Hospital, where she is also being treated for meningococcal disease.

Family friends reported on Tuesday that the year 13 girl was improving. She has been in hospital since Monday September, 5.

The year 12 girl was admitted on Sunday after going to the Aspiring Medical Centre in Wanaka earlier that day.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Naomi Gough said in a statement just before noon that although the diagnosis for the second girl had been confirmed, "the strain and serogroup are still being determined".

Both girls' families have asked for privacy.

Gough said Public Health South was looking for connections between the two cases and identifying people who have been in close contact with both of them.

Those considered to have had close contact would be offered antibiotics.

"Meningococcal disease is rare and not easily transmitted from person to person.

"It is transmitted only by close personal contact that allows the bacteria to pass from the nose and throat of one person to another," Gough said.

Signs and symptoms include headache, nausea and neck stiffness, irritation by bright light,looking "really unwell' and getting worse, fever, a skin rash (reddish purple blotchy spots or bruising from bleeding into the skin).

The incubation period can be up to 10 days but is usually three to four days.

There are several types of meningococcal disease.

Gough said people who have been vaccinated, get protection only from the specific strains covered in the vaccines.

Therefore, everyone had to continue to be alert for symptoms and see a doctor without delay if they became ill, she said.

"It is very important as well for friends and family to look out for one another. Be aware of the symptoms and don't hesitate to seek help."

More info: contact your primary care provider, nearest emergency department, or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

