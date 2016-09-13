'Minor' eruption on White Island

STUFF.CO.NZ Images from Geonet's timelapse cameras of White Island show the start of a small eruption.

Volcanic and aviation alert levels have been raised for White Island after a minor eruption.

The aviation colour code has been raised from green to orange, with GeoNet reporting the "volcano is exhibiting heightened unrest with increased likelihood of eruption". The volcanic alert level had been raised from one to three, with "eruption hazards" near the vent.

On GeoNet's webcam on the island ash can be seen coming from the crater.

GEONET A webcam image of White Island, in the Bay of Plenty, at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

"The level of volcanic activity at White Island has increased late this morning with minor volcanic ash been passively emitted from a vent on the 2012 lava dome," GeoNet said.



GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott described the eruption as "pretty passive".

Can you spot the White Island eruption? More images at https://t.co/rcECVuGXOw ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/evlqRqs7xR — MetService (@MetService) September 13, 2016

"It's not coming out under high velocity or high pressure.

"We have large gas and steam vents on the island, and occasionally they switch to just picking up debris in their path and carrying little rock fragments with them."

Those fragments were less than a millimetre in size.

"We're right at the minor end of the spectrum," Scott said.

Temperatures in the vent involved were about 295 degrees Celsius when measured during a visit last week. That was down 40-50C from the previous measurement in August.

"Basically the steam's just getting dirty."

GEONET A webcam image from the crater floor on White island, at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

"We haven't seen any change in earthquake activity at the volcano. Normally when it starts ashing we get an increase in seismic activity. There hasn't been any this time. We haven't observed any other changes as of yet."

Scott said the volume of ash coming from the volcano was not measurable.

"The word we are using now is 'minor', 'very minor' might be a better expression."

GEONET A shot from the crater rim on White Island at 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Three possible scenarios were that the ash could stop, it could stay at current levels, or it could increase.

"This just started late this morning and we aren't really sure which of those scenarios we would back."

Tour operators had been notified.

GOOGLE A pin marks the location of White Island, 48km off the east coast of the North Island.

Tours were carried out by boat and helicopter. Anywhere from 50-100 people a day visited the island.

"It's business as usual at this stage," White Island Tours marketing manager Patrick O'Sullivan said.

The ability to operate tours was not affected at this point, he said, but there could be some modifications to the way a tour was carried out. That was assessed daily.

O'Sullivan said the amount of time spent near the part of the island producing the ash may be limited.

The company's website would also be updated and information sent to passengers would let them know what was happening.

At this time of year, the company only had a morning tour to the island, with the boat from today's tour expected back about 2.30pm. He would find out then whether anyone on the tour had noticed the ash. The next trip would be tomorrow, weather conditions permitting.

