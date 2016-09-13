Female police officer bashed by rich-lister's son attacked five years ago

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Nikolas James Posa Delegat, 19, in the dock of the Dunedin District Court.

The female police officer bashed by a rich-lister's son was also knocked unconscious in an alcohol-fuelled attack five years earlier.

Nikolas Delegat, 19, was sentenced on Monday to 300 hours' community service and ordered to pay $5000 in emotional harm reparation for assaulting Constable Alana Kane during a drunken incident in Dunedin's student quarter in March 2015. She was punched several times as she lost consciousness.

Police Association president Greg O'Connor was critical of the sentence on Tuesday, suggesting Delegat's penalty may have been harsher without the aid of a top lawyer.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Police Association president Greg O'Connor has questioned the severity of the sentence.

Delegat is son of winemaker Jim Delegat, who with his sister Rosemari, is estimated to be worth $450 million by the National Business Review.

Kane, who has declined all media interviews, was off work for two months and still suffers from headaches following the assault.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Starters Bar in Dunedin's student quarter.

It has since emerged that she was the victim of another alcohol-fuelled assault on February 6, 2011.

In that incident Kane and another officer were doing a bail check on Jamie Trev Cooper-Siggleko, when he returned a positive test for alcohol.

Court documents show Kane asking Cooper-Siggleko to put his hands behind his back so she could handcuff him, but he objected and knocked her to the ground.

Kane was then attacked by Cooper-Siggleko who punched her 10 times in the head, later joined in the attack by his then 15-year-old brother.

She was knocked unconscious at one point. Her injuries included a bleeding nose and damaged wrist.

Cooper-Siggleko denied punching Kane.

He served three years and five months in prison for the assault and a benefit fraud charge, and was paroled just over a year ago.

Cooper-Siggleko told Stuff he had tried to turn his life around and planned to open his own barbershop.

"I have learnt from it. If it didn't happen I wouldn't be this person now."

OUTRAGE OVER POLICE ASSOCIATION COMMENTS

O'Connor told Paul Henry on his show on Tuesday morning that Delegat would be "looking at some serious time" had he not been able to "afford the big lawyer that he did".

"Had we been talking about a young Polynesian man from south Dunedin, then I'm sure we would have been talking whether it was 12 months or six months, or maybe even longer," he said.

Experienced criminal lawyer Anne Stevens watched the interview with other Dunedin lawyers who were "enraged" by his comments.

"It is outrageous to suggest a big city lawyer, whatever that means, would come here and be able to override the judge's normal sentencing process and get some unfair result," Stevens said.

"There are a dozen lawyers in Dunedin who could have got the same result. To read something else into it is completely unfair to Nikolas Delegat.

"He is just a young man who has made a terrible mistake, and he has a conviction against his name and a punishment that reflects his culpability. It is nothing to do with his parents' income."

O'Connor later said he was trying to get across that the quality of "representation you get in court was very important".

That was "governed by what you can afford".

O'Connor said in the same interview he also praised the judge for convicting Delegat and not giving him name suppression.

Stevens said the sentence was "totally constant with normally sentence responses to an assault of that level".

That included Delegat being of good character, no previous convictions and pleading guilty to the charges.

Stevens said further comments from O'Connor that Judge Kevin Phillips was inexperienced with criminal matters was "ill informed and rude".

She called on O'Connor to apologise as he was "bringing the law into disrepute".

O'Connor said he saw no need to apologise.

ASSAULT 'A CONCERN'

Southern District acting area commander Otago Coastal Inspector Kelvin Lloyd said police would not make any comment on the sentencing of Delegat.

"Any assault on our staff is a concern and we continue to offer Constable Kane the necessary help and support she needs in her recovery," he said.

"While operational policing always carries an element of risk, our staff do not go to work expecting to be assaulted.

"Constable Kane is very grateful for the support and concern that members of the public have expressed to her."

In her victim impact statement, Kane, who was present at the sentencing, said she was "very lucky" to have escaped without further injuries.

Kane's focus was now on returning to work and she asked for privacy, Lloyd said.

Scott Guthrie, of the Sensible Sentencing Trust, said: "Any assault on a police officer must carry a serious penalty and a wet bus ticket slap on the hand with a fine does not fit the criteria of serious."

