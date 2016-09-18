Historic Hannah family collection donated to Alexander Turnbull Library offers insight into Wellington business pioneer

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ A portrait of Robert Hannah is one of the many photos in the historic collection now held by Alexander Turnbull Library.

A vast collection of historic family photos and documents have shed light on one of the pioneering figures of early Wellington business and commercial enterprise.

The Alexander Turnbull Library recently acquired the collection belonging to the Hannah family, founder of the Hannahs footwear store and one of the most prominent families in Wellington business in the late 1800s.

The rare assortment of photos, articles, business records and personal correspondence, donated by Hannah family descendant Richard Johnson, paint Robert Hannah as a compassionate and ethical boss for the time.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ A financial ledger used by Robert Hannah between 1888 and 1928

Hannahs opened its first store in Charleston, on the West Coast, in 1868 and is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2018.

"One of the more interesting facts about the Hannahs, and Robert Hannah in particular, was that he was considered for his time an incredibly ethical and empathetic employer," the library's curator of manuscripts, Shannon Wellington, said.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Alexander Turnbull Library curator for manuscripts Shannon Wellington looks over some of the collection material.

"During the Depression, it's rumoured that he actually put his own orders through the factory to keep his staff in employment.

"Rather than having to let staff go, he was creating orders or inflating orders so that the work was still there for them to do."

The collection, which includes more than 60 photo or document files, was of both regional and national significance, Wellington said.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Curator of manuscripts Shannon Wellington, left, and collection donor Richard Johnson look over some of the material.

It was believed to be the biggest collection of material relating to the Hannahs in New Zealand.

"The Hannahs were very prominent early businessmen within the Wellington region.

"At one point, from the business records, we can see that they owned a large portion of Cuba St and they were actually leasing the buildings out to other commercial enterprises, which is really interesting."

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ The R. Hannah & Co. Ltd boot factory on Lambton Quay, taken in 1963.

As was common for the time, the Hannah family and business records were closely linked.

The collection had been added to over time, and contained a bunch of newspaper clippings and advertisements which were probably sent to the business by members of the public, Wellington said.

The collection included receipts, ledger books, catalogues, tax returns, staff portraits and images of workers and shoe displays in the early days of the business.

It was in a good condition, and among the oldest items was a personal notebook detailing Robert Hannah's income and expenses in the early 1870s.

There appeared to be a strong sense of loyalty within the company, judging by references to things such as retirement dinners, Wellington said.

Arrangement and description librarian Flora Feltham said it took her six weeks to organise the six cartons which arrived on her desk.

They offered a fascinating insight into the fashion of past decades and early New Zealand working environments, she said.

The documents were all available online.

Johnson, Robert Hannah's great, great grandson, said most of the collection had been sitting in his father's filing cabinet until it got handed down to him.

"It was interesting to me and it's fantastic to now know that everything will now be looked after and protected by Alexander Turnbull Library staff, and will be available for people to look at."

The Alexander Turnbull Library, housed inside Wellington's National Library, is home to New Zealand's national documentary heritage collections.

The collections are estimated to be worth more than $1 billion and are held in perpetuity by the library.

The former Hannahs shoe factory in Leeds St was converted into an apartment block in 1996.

