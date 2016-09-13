Man leaps from burning boat off Dunedin's coast

NZ POLICE The remains of a burning fishing boat.

A fisherman leapt from a burning vessel after deliberately grounding it off Dunedin's coast.

Emergency services were called to Kaikai Beach, near Heyward Point, following reports of a recreational fishing boat on fire about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after being winched to safety by the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the fire by Otago Harbour Control, with another fishing boat in the vicinity confirming there was a burning boat and it had landed on Kaikai Beach.



Surf lifesavers in inflatable rescue boats were also called due to surrounding high cliffs limiting access to the beach.

Coastguard spokesman Lox Kellas, of Portobello, said the man beached the vessel as fire had consumed the wheelhouse.

He then leapt for safety.

It was unclear what caused the blaze on the Port Chalmers-based recreational fisherman's boat, The Renegade.

The wreck had been secured, but was unable to be towed, Kellas said.

- Stuff