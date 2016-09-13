Fire at Franz Josef on West Coast under control after reported armed incident

Fire crews have gained control of a fire in the West Coast township of Franz Josef.

Locals said a man had driven a bulldozer through a house and set fire to a workshop, before fleeing into the bush, reportedly armed with a gun.

However, police said they had no concerns for the safety of the public and the armed offenders squad had not been deployed.

The incident was on Donovan Drive in the popular tourist town, 138km south of Hokitika in Westland.

Police said they would remain at the scene overnight to assist the Fire Service with managing the scene.

They would then establish the cause of the fire "in due course through a full investigation".

Co-owner of the Alpine Retreat on Donovan Drive, Shirley Hartley, said police had earlier told guests to lock their doors and stay inside.

